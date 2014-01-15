Preview: Central Florida at Rutgers

Rutgers and Central Florida have one thing in common this season - victories over Temple are keeping each school from being winless in the American Athletic Conference. The Scarlet Knights will be banking on a home-court advantage to end a two-game skid when they host Central Florida on Wednesday night in the first meeting between the schools. Rutgers is looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 71-51 defeat at Cincinnati, in which it was held to a season-low point total.

The Golden Knights entered conference play on a five-game winning streak, posting an average victory margin of 26 points, but have absorbed a pair of lopsided defeats against Louisville and Connecticut sandwiched around a two-point win over Temple. One positive for Central Florida has been the play of Isaiah Sykes, who has elevated his game since conference play started. Sykes, who averaged 16 points last season, is averaging 19.7 points and nine rebounds in his past three.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-5, 1-2 AAC): While Sykes is picking up his game, second-leading scorer Calvin Newell is in an offensive tailspin. Newell, who leads the conference with an average of 2.1 steals, topped the team in scoring four times and averaged 17.6 points in the first eight games. The 6-1 senior has failed to surpass eight points since and is averaging 7.2 points over the past six games while shooting a combined 14-of-45 from the floor in that span.

ABOUT RUTGERS (7-9, 1-2): Junior guard Myles Mack is among the league leaders in a number of offensive categories, including fifth in scoring at 16.3 points per game. Mack has been wildly inconsistent from long range and is connecting on 33.8 percent of his 3-point chances after shooting 46.2 percent from behind the arc last season. Mack is 3-for-18 from distance in his last four games while averaging 16 points after shooting a blistering 15-of-26 in the previous four contests and averaging 22 points.

TIP-INS

1. Mack needs four points to become the 40th player in school history to reach 1,000.

2. Sykes is one of two active players in the nation (Connecticut’s Shabazz Napier) with two career triple-doubles.

3. Central Florida averages 77.5 points and Rutgers scores 75.5 per game.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 81, Central Florida 77