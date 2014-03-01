Preview: Central Florida at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist can move closer to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1993 when the No. 24 Mustangs attempt to complete a regular-season sweep of Central Florida on Saturday. SMU has thrived in its first season in the American Athletic Conference and second season under coaching icon Larry Brown and is well-positioned to end its long tourney drought. The Knights look for an upset, but Wednesday’s win over Rutgers was only their second in 13 games.

The Mustangs have won six of their last seven games and have been off since Sunday, when they beat Connecticut for the second time this season. SMU is no longer just happy to be in NCAA Tournament contention and some of the players are eyeing a deep run and are very much aware the Final Four is in nearby Arlington, Texas. “It’s not about getting to the tournament,” forward Markus Kennedy said. “It’s about getting a good seed and making a run for it. We’ve got the Final Four in our city and it should be a home game for us.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (11-15, 3-12 AAC): The Knights are 2-2 over the last four contests after a nine-game skid and coach Donnie Jones was highly pleased that his squad was able to overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to knock off Rutgers. “These guys feel like they’ve been competing at a really high level and we’re making a move into this next level,” Jones said afterward. “It’s something that has to be learned. We haven’t had to play this competition night-in and night-out so we’re learning mentally the toughness that’s involved.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (22-6, 11-4): Kennedy had 15 points and eight rebounds when the Mustangs posted a 58-46 road win over Central Florida on Jan. 18 but had failed to score in double digits in three of four games before tallying 13 against Connecticut. Kennedy leads the squad by averaging seven boards per game and his 11.7 scoring average is second behind guard Nic Moore (14.2 points, 4.6 assists). Guard Nick Russell contributes nine points per outing and had 15 points against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. Central Florida holds a 6-4 series lead.

2. G Isaiah Sykes averages a team-best 16 points but it was F Tristan Spurlock (11.7) who carried the Knights and tied his career best of 23 points in the win over Rutgers.

3. Kennedy (41), Moore (36) and Russell (31) have combined for more than half of SMU’s 207 steals.

PREDICTION: SMU 62, Central Florida 53