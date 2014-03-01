(Updated: DELETES “and three steals” in lede CORRECTS spelling of “Kasey” in graph 3)

No. 24 Southern Methodist 70, Central Florida 55: Markus Kennedy had 18 points and eight rebounds as the host Mustangs upended the Knights in American Athletic Conference play.

Nick Russell added 15 points and Nic Moore contributed 13 points, six assists and four steals as Southern Methodist (23-6, 12-4) won for the seventh time in eight games. Ryan Manuel added 10 points for the Mustangs.

Isaiah Sykes scored 18 points for Central Florida (11-16, 3-13). Kasey Wilson added 11 as the Knights lost for the 12th time in 14 games.

Central Florida was down 47-29 with less than 12 1/2 minutes remaining before dominating the next six minutes and cutting SMU’s lead to 54-45 on a three-point play by Sykes. The margin was 10 after another Sykes’ three-point play with 2:37 left but Sterling Brown’s layup and two free throws over the next minute gave the Mustangs the cushion they needed to prevail.

SMU shot 58.3 percent from the field in the first half and led 34-23 at the break. The lead was extended to 18 with just under 14 minutes to play after Moore hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SMU has held two consecutive opponents to 55 points and 15 to fewer than 60 this season. … The Knights shot 37.5 percent from the field and 4-of-19 from 3-point range. … The Mustangs had nine steals while forcing 15 Central Florida turnovers.