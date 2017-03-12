EditorsNote: Updates SMU's next opponent

No. 12 SMU rolls into AAC final

After No. 12 SMU coughed up a 24-point first half lead Friday before holding off East Carolina, coach Tim Jankovich said his team needed that experience to help it on what it believes will be a long postseason run.

Based on Saturday's matchup with Central Florida, Jankovich might have been prescient.

Playing more to the form that's led to 15 straight wins and a 25-1 mark over their last 26 games, the top-seeded Mustangs pulled away from the Knights in the second half for a 70-59 decision in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Sterling Brown led three players in double figures with a game-high 22 points for SMU (29-4), which plays 15th-ranked Cincinnati on Sunday for the tournament crown and the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm so proud of our guys bouncing back from the ending," Jankovich said in reference to Friday's 81-77 victory. "We really looked like the team I've seen all year. I'm happy for them."

AAC Player of the Year Semi Ojeleye added 17 and Shake Milton kicked in 16 points, going 4-for-9 from the 3-point line. The Mustangs finished 10 of 23 from the bonus arc and shot 55 percent from the floor in the second half to turn a three-point halftime lead into a 14-point margin in the first 11 minutes after intermission.

B.J. Taylor scored 20 points to pace fourth-seeded Central Florida (21-11), which could earn an NIT berth when those pairings are announced on Sunday. Nick Banyard hit for 16.

Leading 36-34 with 14:18 remaining after Taylor converted a 3-point play, SMU went on a 14-2 spurt over a 5:01 span. Brown finished the explosion with a 3-pointer at the 9:17 mark for a 50-36 advantage.

"Whenever things get a little rough or it gets down to crunch time, our team does a good job of coming together," Milton said. "It really showed on the defensive end, the way we were helping each other, and on the offensive end, we were moving the ball and getting good shots."

That was basically the game, although the Knights kept working the game and drew within 61-53 with 2:57 remaining on two 3s in a 19-second stretch by Taylor. But the Mustangs didn't let things get any tighter, as Brown fed Jerrey Foster for a lob dunk at the 1:04 mark to make the score 67-56.

Neither team could gain traction offensively during the game's first nine minutes. At the second TV timeout, SMU held an 8-5 lead as the teams traded bricks at a fairly rapid pace.

But both squads started making shots around the 10-minute mark. Central Florida actually owned a 23-21 edge at the 2:33 mark when Taylor canned a jumper. However, the Mustangs grabbed a 26-23 advantage at halftime, thanks to a 3 from Ojeleye.

SMU finished the day at 45.7 percent from the field and was 18 of 24 at the line, making seven more free throws than Central Florida attempted. The Mustangs outrebounded the Knights 30-22, allowing them to grab just six offensive boards, and held them to 40.8 percent shooting from the field.

"I thought we lost to a good team," Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said. "They're a champion in the league for a good reason. I thought they made a lot of big plays when they had to. They defended very well also."

SMU got all its points from its starters and played just one man off the bench, AAC Sixth Man of the Year Ben Emelogu, for 21 minutes. Jankovich said fatigue could be a factor Sunday in his team's third game in as many days.

"This is going to be a very big challenge for us, but having said that, no excuses," he summed up.

NOTES: The game matched two of the nation's top three rebounding teams. SMU entered the game second with Central Florida right behind it. ... The Knights started the day leading Division I in opponents' field goal percentage at 36 percent and ranked fifth in scoring defense at just over 60 points per game. ... The Mustangs have limited 22 of their last 25 opponents to 66 points or less. The 77 points East Carolina scored Friday were the most they've yielded in that span.