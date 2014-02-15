Preview: Central Florida at South Florida

The two lowest-scoring teams in the American Athletic Conference meet up for the second time in less than two weeks when South Florida hosts Central Florida on Saturday. The squads provided a quality showing in their first meeting Feb. 5, as the visiting Bulls picked up a 79-78 win in overtime behind Victor Rudd, who had eight of his 25 points in the extra session. However, Rudd was only 1-for-9 from the floor in South Florida’s embarrassing 83-40 loss at Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Bulls had just 12 baskets in 50 attempts versus the Huskies as their scoring average in league play fell to 61.4, three points fewer than the Knights, who are coming off a road loss of a very different nature. Led by Tristan Spurlock’s 18 points and 10 rebounds, Central Florida hung around at No. 22 Memphis on Wednesday before falling 76-70. It was the ninth straight loss for the Knights, their longest since a 10-game slide in 2000-01.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-13, 1-10 AAC): After scoring an average of 62.1 points in their first seven conference games, the Knights have produced at least 70 in three of their last four. Leading scorer Isaiah Sykes has been more consistent of late, averaging 18.3 points over his past three games, including a 24-point effort in the OT loss to the Bulls. Sykes has also stuffed the stat sheet in other areas by accounting for 23 rebounds, seven steals and 18 turnovers in the three-game span.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-13, 3-9): The Bulls’ record for fewest points in a game is 36 in a loss to Marquette in 1997 and their largest loss was a 46-point setback against Syracuse in 1997, two marks they narrowly avoided setting against Connecticut, which dominated wire-to-wire. Head coach Stan Heath said there was nothing to do but move on from a performance that saw his team make only 14-of-26 free throws and turn the ball over 15 times. “We have to burn the film and get ourselves ready for UCF,” Heath told reporters. “It was a poor performance and we couldn’t do anything well.”

TIP-INS

1. Sykes needs four points to move into ninth place on the school’s all-time scoring list and 15 points to jump into eighth.

2. The teams also take up the last two slots in the AAC in shooting percentage, 3-point shooting percentage, scoring margin and assist-to-turnover ratio.

3. Bulls G Anthony Collins, a preseason all-conference selection, has missed 15 straight games with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: South Florida 68, Central Florida 62