Central Florida 75, South Florida 74
February 15, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

Central Florida 75, South Florida 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Central Florida 75, South Florida 74: Isaiah Sykes capped a 27-point performance with a driving layup before time expired as the visiting Knights snapped a nine-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Tristan Spurlock collected 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Central Florida (10-13, 2-10 AAC), which avenged a one-point overtime loss to the Bulls at home earlier this month. Staphon Blair chipped in 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Justin McBride came off the bench to contribute 13 points.

Martino Brock tied a career high with 21 points while Victor Rudd matched him to lead South Florida (12-14, 3-10). No other player reached double figures for the Bulls, who dropped their third straight.

Sykes snapped a 71-71 tie with a basket with 1:25 left, but Brock converted a three-point play on the other end to put South Florida up by a point. After an exchange of empty possessions, Sykes drove into the lane and scooped in a runner off the glass with 1.8 seconds left before Brock’s long 3-point try at the buzzer hit the back of the iron.

South Florida led by as many as eight in the first half before settling for a 38-34 lead at the break, only to fall behind 41-40 when Spurlock had a steal and raced the other way for a three-point play. There were multiple lead changes and ties thereafter, the last coming when Rudd hit two free throws to tie it at 71 with 1:43 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blair had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half and finished with four of Central Florida’s nine blocked shots. ... The Knights entered with an AAC-worst 39.7 percent mark from the field in conference play but finished at 50.9 percent on Saturday. ... South Florida still leads the series 20-6.

