Central Florida 64, South Florida 54

A.J. Davis scored 22 points and Central Florida beat South Florida for the second time in two weeks, 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Davis, a sophomore forward, added 10 rebounds for a double-double and more than half of his points came from the foul line, where he went 12-for-14. The win was the fourth in the last five games for the Knights, who are 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference and also handed South Florida a 75-64 loss on Jan. 7. The Bulls, meanwhile, fell to 3-17 on the season, 0-7 in conference play and have lost nine straight.

UCF shot 40 percent from the field and connected on 25 attempts from the foul line, while South Florida went just 4-for-11 from the charity stripe. Senior forward Shaheed Davis added 15 points for the Knights -- 10 of which came in the first half -- and he was 6-for-7 from the field.

Junior forward Chris Perry led South Florida with 18 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray added 15 points for the Bulls, who have not won since downing Jacksonville on Dec. 16.