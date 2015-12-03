Central Florida 94, Stetson 85

Central Florida shot a blistering 69.2 percent from the field in the second half Wednesday night and captured a 94-85 non-conference win over Stetson at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Fla.

Center Tacko Fall went 11-of-12 from the field, finishing with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Knights (2-3). Freshman guard Chance McSpadden added 21 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the game to give UCF an 86-80 lead.

Guard Adonys Henriquez scored 14 points, while forward A.J. Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Davis converted a three-point play with 2:07 left after the Hatters had chopped the deficit to 80-78.

Guard Grant Lozoya paced Stetson (3-5) with 20 points and four assists, while forward Derick Newton scored 17 points and reserve guard Leo Goodman hit for 15. Forward Brian Pegg chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Hatters led most of the first half, pushing the margin to as much as 28-20 at the 9:09 mark. But the Knights gradually chipped away and eventually took a 39-38 edge into intermission.

UCF also controlled the boards to the tune of 44-29 and hit 11-of-13 free throws after halftime. Stetson lost despite committing only five turnovers and canning 45.1 percent of its field-goal attempts.