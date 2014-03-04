Preview: Central Florida at Temple

Temple is enduring its worst season ever but would like to jump out of last place in the American Athletic Conference at least. The Owls can drag Central Florida into a tie for the basement when they host the Knights on Tuesday. Temple dropped its fourth straight and 16th in the last 18 games at home to Houston on Saturday to extend its school record to 21 losses - two more than the previous high for an Owls team.

Central Florida is a game ahead of the Owls in the standings and took the first meeting 78-76 at home on Jan. 4 behind 23 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Isaiah Sykes. The senior swingman continues to be a bright spot for Central Florida and has scored in double figures in eight straight games. Temple has a trio of high scorers in the backcourt but struggles at the other end of the floor, where it is among the worst teams in the nation with an average of 78 points allowed.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (11-16, 3-13 AAC): Sykes put up 12 of his 18 points in the second half on Saturday but the Knights were still run off the floor 70-55 at Southern Methodist. Sykes leads the team in scoring (16.1), rebounding (7.1) and assists (3.5) but had been getting help from forward Tristan Spurlock, who put up 20 or more points in back-to-back games before being held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting at SMU. The road has not been kind to the Knights, who are 1-7 away from home in conference play, with the losses coming by an average of 13.3 points.

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-21, 2-14): Will Cummings went off for 31 points in the first meeting but had only 11 after the break, when Sykes took over as his primary defender. Cummings (16.4), Dalton Pepper (17.2) and Quenton DeCosey (15.1) all average better than 15 points and Anthony Lee (13.6) is not far behind, but the Owls are last in the AAC in field-goal percentage defense (47.7) and are allowing an average of 86.3 points in the last three games. Temple allowed Houston to shoot 61.5 percent from the floor an 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the 89-79 loss on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Lee (8.7) leads the AAC in rebounding but came off the bench against Houston as he works his way back from injury.

2. The Knights lead the AAC in offensive rebounding (14.4), paced by Sykes’ 2.96.

3. Central Florida is last in the conference in free-throw percentage (60.2) while the Owls rank third (70.7).

PREDICTION: Temple 81, Central Florida 76