Preview: Central Florida vs. Temple

Eighth-seeded Temple is going to have to win the AAC Tournament at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. - starting with nine-seeded Central Florida on Wednesday - if its going to add to its streak of six straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Temple and Central Florida both finished league play at 4-14 and split their meetings, but the Owls got the higher seed thanks to its win against Southern Methodist in February. Wednesday’s winner faces top-seeded Cincinnati, which is ranked 12th nationally, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.The Owls enter the tournament after back-to-back wins, including a home overtime victory against the Golden Knights on March 4. Central Florida leading scorer Isaiah Sykes missed that game with an ankle injury but returned for a 104-83 win against Houston in the regular-season finale. “(Not having) Isaiah Sykes made it really, really hard, because he’s been the leader of our basketball team,” Golden Knights coach Donnie Jones told the Philadelphia Daily News. “He seems to be full strength now.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (12-17): Sykes, who had 23 points in the Golden Knights’ 78-76 win against Temple in January, leads Central Florida with 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds and earned second-team All-Conference honors. Tristan Spurlock (11 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Calvin Newell (10 points) are both averaging double figures and Kasey Wilson adds 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. The Golden Knights, who won their first three league games by a combined five points, lead the AAC in rebounding with 38 boards.

ABOUT TEMPLE (9-21): Dalton Pepper leads the Owls and is third in the conference with 17.6 points after scoring at least 20 points in five of the past seven games. Will Cummings has scored in double figures in 15 straight games and is averaging 16.5 points, and Quenton DeCosey adds 15 points. Anthony Lee leads the league in rebounds (8.6) and adds 13.5 points for the Owls, who had lost 16 of 18 games before their current two-game streak.

TIP-INS

1. Sykes is the only AAC player ranked in the league’s top 15 scoring, rebounding, assists (3.6), steals (1.6) and field-goal percentage (46.8).

2. Temple is one of six Division I teams (Iona, Murray State, Northwestern State, Notre Dame, Quinnipiac) with four players averaging at least 13 points.

3. Central Florida had two 20-point scorers (Sykes and Daiquan Walker) against Houston, the first time that happened since its season opener.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 73, Temple 68