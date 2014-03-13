Central Florida 94, Temple 90 (2OT)

Central Florida 94, Temple 90 (2 OT): Isaiah Sykes had a career-high 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting as the Knights won their AAC tournament opener in Memphis, Tenn.

Tristan Spurlock added 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for ninth-seeded Central Florida (13-17), which will play top-seeded Cincinnati in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Calvin Newell had 13 points and Kasey Wilson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Quenton DeCosey hit 6-of-8 3-pointers and led eighth-seeded Temple (9-22) with a career-high 28 points. Will Cummings added 25 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals and Anthony Lee had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Newell put the Knights ahead for good with a 3-pointer early in the second overtime, but DeCosey cut the lead to 91-90 with a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Newell and Spurlock combined for 3-of-4 free throws after that to seal it.

After DeCosey’s 3-pointer gave Temple a 75-70 lead, Sykes was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer, missed the free throw but scored on the ensuing possession to tie the game with just over two minutes left in regulation. Sykes had chances at the end of regulation and the first overtime to win it, but his first shot was late and his long 3-pointer fell short in the extra period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dalton Pepper’s two 3-pointers moved him into a tie for ninth place on Temple’s single-season list with David Hawkins (2003-04) with 84 makes. ... Sykes hit a running 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to get Central Florida within 40-39. ... Spurlock and Staphon Blair each had five blocks, including two apiece in the overtime periods, as Central Florida recorded 14.