Central Florida 70, Tulane 62

Senior guard Daiquan Walker scored 20 of his career-best 33 points in the first half to lead Central Florida to a 70-62 victory over Tulane on Thursday in American Athletic Conference play in New Orleans.

Walker also connected on a career-best six 3-pointer (in eight attempts) as the Golden Knights (11-9, 5-4) halted a three-game losing streak. Forward A.J. Davis added 13 points for UCF, which played without guard Adonyz Henriquez (knee).

Guard Louis Dabney scored 18 points to lead Tulane (8-16, 1-10), which lost its sixth consecutive game. The Green Wave rallied from a 14-point, first-half deficit but were unable to overtake the Golden Knights despite narrowing the lead to one on four occasions.

Walker stole the ball and drove for a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give UCF a 62-56 lead with 3:23 to play. The Golden Knights’ lead was trimmed to 64-62 when Dabney made two free throws with 2:09 left, but forward Shaheed Davis drained a 3-pointer with 45.5 seconds to start a game-ending 6-0 spurt.

The Green Wave trailed 38-28 at halftime and used a run of six straight points early in the second half to move within 40-34 with 17:14 remaining. Walker drained a 3-pointer to make it 50-41 with 13:26 to play before Tulane rattled off the next seven points to cut its deficit to two.