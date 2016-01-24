Tulsa 75, Central Florida 60

Guard James Woodard toyed with a triple-double on Sunday, compiling 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Tulsa to a 75-60 win over Central Florida at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Forward Brandon Swannegan added 17 points and guards Pat Birt and Rashad Ray each scored 12 points for the Golden Hurricane (13-6, 5-2), which won their fifth straight game.

Center Justin McBride led UCF with 15 points. The Knights (10-7, 4-2) had their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Tulsa took a 32-27 lead into halftime and maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the second half. The Knights cut the Golden Hurricane lead to three on a number of occasions, but were unable to get over the hump.

With Tulsa up 44-42, the Golden Hurricane went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach. Woodard’s layup with just under three minutes to play gave Tulsa it’s largest lead of the game at 66-60.

UCF connected on 45.1 percent of its field-goal attempts, but made only eight of 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

Tulsa, which struggled from the field (24 of 69, 34.8 percent) went to the charity stripe 27 times and made 19 shots. Woodard sank 10 of 11 tries.