Preview: Central Michigan at Northwestern

Northwestern must shore up its perimeter defense if it stands a chance against visiting Central Michigan on Wednesday. The Chippewas set a school record and tied a Mid-American Conference standard with 20 made 3-pointers in their 94-61 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Dec. 6 and also boast the nation’s top shooter from long range in 6-8 junior forward John Simons (60.5 percent on 38 attempts). Central Michigan is seventh in the country in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.6 while the Wildcats are in the middle of the pack nationally in 3-point field goal defense (33.3 percent).

The Wildcats cracked the century mark for the first time since 1993 with a 101-49 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday - its first game in eight days. The Wildcats average 64.8 points per game, so the outburst was a welcome sight for coach Chris Collins. ”Anytime you can have a game and put up a hundred points and a lot of guys see the ball go in, no matter what, it helps your confidence,‘’ Collins told the school website. “When you see the ball go in, you smile a little bigger. ... I think it definitely carries over. We needed that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (6-1): Simons averages 12.6 points while leading the team in rebounding (6.1), and isn’t the only deep threat. “It’s awfully tough to defend a team that has four or five three-point shooters,” coach Keno Davis told the school website. “It’s tough to guard when you get so spread out. It leads to more one-on-one situations, and as we all know, the offense usually scores.” Sophomore guard Josh Kozinski (eight points per game) shoots 47.4 percent from 3-point range, sophomore guard Braylon Rayson (11.4 points) converts 41.2 percent and junior guard Chris Fowler (team-best 14.6 points) is 7-for-16 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (6-3): Guard Bryant McIntosh (9.8 points, team-best 5.1 assists per game) was named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week after recording 15 points and six assists Sunday. The Wildcats are again expected to be without senior guard JerShon Cobb (5.1), who missed the Mississippi Valley State game with a foot injury, but junior guard Tre Demps (10.6) was inserted into the starting lineup to replace Cobb and responded with 15 points. Alex Olah, a 7-0 junior, leads Northwestern in scoring (11.6) and rebounding (7.2) while 6-7 freshman Vic Law (8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds) is also a key contributor.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have held 15 straight opponents to fewer than 70 points - matching No. 5 Virginia for the longest such streak in the nation.

2. The Chippewas are 9-74 against the Big Ten Conference and have lost six straight since a 78-67 victory at Michigan in 2007.

3. Northwestern has a plus-3.5 rebounding margin while Central Michigan is at plus-six.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 65, Central Michigan 64