Central Michigan 80, Northwestern 67: Braylon Rayson scored 19 points for the second consecutive game to help the Chippewas upset the Wildcats.

Freshman Luke Meyer scored 18 and was 8-for-10 from the field as Central Michigan (7-1) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Big Ten Conference after shooting 58.3 percent from the field. Rayshawn Simmons added 13 points and Chris Fowler 12 for the Chippewas, who were 10-of-18 from 3-point range after setting a school record and matching a Mid-American Conference standard with 20 3-pointers in a 94-61 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in their last game Dec. 6.

Sanjay Lumpkin registered 11 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern (6-4), which lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Tre Demps contributed eight points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Alex Olah and Bryant McIntosh scored 12 apiece for the Wildcats.

Fowler recorded consecutive baskets and Simmons scored the next five points during a 9-2 run which catapulted Central Michigan to a 29-17 lead with 4:01 remaining in the first half. Olah’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave him nine points and closed the gap to 36-29.

Demps’ basket with a little less than 15 minutes remaining pulled Northwestern to within 46-43, but the Chippewas responded with a 10-2 run - highlighted by 3-pointers from Blake Hibbitts and Josh Kozinski. Central Michigan stretched its lead to as large as 78-59 on Kozinski’s 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Central Michigan’s John Simons, a 6-8 forward, scored one point - the only starter not to reach double figures - and was 0-for-2 from beyond the arc after entering the game as the nation’s top 3-point shooter at 60.5 percent. ... The Wildcats had held their previous 15 opponents to fewer than 70 points, which matched No. 5 Virginia for the longest such active streak in the nation. ... The Chippewas improved to 10-74 against the Big Ten Conference.