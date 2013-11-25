Preview: Baylor vs. Chaminade

Baylor will try to avoid the upset jinx Monday when the No. 21 Bears meet Chaminade on the opening day of the Maui Invitational. Chaminade upset Texas in the opening round of last season’s event and many still remember its shocking upset of top-ranked Virginia in 1982. Baylor will lean on its Canadian backcourt of Brady Heslip and Kenny Chery, who are both shooting better than 50 percent from the floor this season.

The player Chaminade will struggle to match up against is 6-9 forward Cory Jefferson, who has reached double figures in points and rebounds in three games this season. Jefferson posted 10 such double-doubles last season en route to earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The other player who should thrive against Chaminade is 7-1 center Isaiah Austin, who has blocked 19 shots this season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (4-0): Taurean Prince has seen his playing time increase significantly over his freshman season. Prince is averaging 15.5 minutes after seeing an average of 6.4 minutes last season. The 6-7 forward is making good use of his additional floor time, averaging 6.8 points, fifth-most on the team.

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-0): The Silverswords have a solid perimeter game that could cause concern for the Bears. Chaminade is shooting just under 41 percent from 3-point range this season and guard Christophe Varidel scored 30 points with the help of five 3-pointers in the season opener against Western Oregon. Kiran Shastri, a freshman, made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points the following night against Saint Martin‘s.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor’s nine-game winning streak is the nation’s longest active streak after Louisville’s 20-game run ended Saturday against North Carolina.

2. Baylor’s bench is averaging 31.3 points per game.

3. Chaminade has won seven games in the previous 29 years at Maui Invitational.

PREDICTION: Baylor 89, Chaminade 60