(Updated: CORRECTS Jefferson blocks in 2nd graph RECASTS 2nd sentence in 2nd graph UPDATES with next opponent in 2nd graph)

No. 17 Baylor 93, Chaminade 77: Gary Franklin sank six 3-pointers and smashed his career high with 22 points as the Bears survived a 31-point first-half barrage from Christophe Varidel to win their opener at the Maui Invitational.

Cory Jefferson added 15 points and three blocks for Baylor, which will play Dayton in Tuesday’s semifinals. Brady Heslip finished with 14 points, Kenny Chery had 12 and Rico Gathers collected 14 rebounds for the Bears (5-0).

Varidel scored most of his 42 points from 3-point range, making a tournament-record 10 on 16 attempts from beyond the arc for the Swordsmen (2-1), who will meet No. 10 Gonzaga in the losers’ bracket. Varidel is a 6-3 senior guard from Switzerland who averaged 6.2 points as a member of the Florida Gulf Coast team that made a historic run to the Sweet 16 last season, then transferred to Chaminade after coach Andy Enfield left to take the coaching job at Southern California.

Varidel kept Chaminade close in the first half, even giving the Swordsmen a five-point lead with his seventh 3-pointer of the half with 3:05 remaining, The Bears scored the final five points of the half to take a 50-47 lead and Franklin, a senior guard whose previous career high was 12 points, hit a 3-pointer early in the second to extend the lead to six.

The Bears finally moved ahead by double digits on Jefferson’s layup with 15:01 remaining. Varidel scored his first points of the second half on a 3-pointer just under a minute later, but the Swordsmen made just one basket over the next six minutes, allowing Baylor to stretch its lead to 79-60 with just under nine minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Adam Morrison of Gonzaga holds the Maui Invitational scoring record of 43 points set in 2005. … Chaminade upset Texas in the opening round of last season’s event and many still remember their shocking upset of top-ranked Virginia in 1982. … Baylor’s 10-game winning streak is the nation’s second longest active streak behind Louisville (20).