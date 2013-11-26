Preview: Chaminade vs. Gonzaga

Chaminade’s Christophe Varidel likely won’t catch No. 10 Gonzaga off guard when the teams meet in a consolation game Tuesday at the Maui Invitational. The Swordsmen lost by 16 points to No. 17 Baylor on Monday, but not before Varidel scored 31 points in the first half, cooling off just a tad and finishing with 42, one off the tournament record set by Adam Morrison of Gonzaga in 2005. The Bulldogs will need to bounce back after coughing up a 16-point lead against Dayton and losing the shocker of the first round 84-79.

Gonzaga shouldn’t have to worry about getting burned on the glass the way it did against Dayton against the smaller Swordsmen. Guard Kevin Pangos, who scored 27 points against Dayton, experienced a rare mental blunder when he committed an intentional foul with 22 seconds left and Gonzaga trailing by a point, fouling out the game rather than letting a nearby teammate commit the foul. Expect to see more offense out of Gonzaga senior guards David Stockton and Drew Barham, who combined to miss all nine field-goal attempts against the Flyers.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-1): Varidel did etch his name in the record books in at least one spot. He made 10 baskets from beyond the 3-point line, including seven in the first half. Varidel seems to relish the opportunity play in front of a national audience as he did last season as a member of the Florida Gulf Coast team that made a historic run to the Sweet 16.

ABOUT GONZAGA (4-1): A player who has every reason to dominate is Bulldogs forward Sam Dower, who can’t be pleased after fouling out with 3:46 left against Dayton. Dower had 18 points and seven rebounds, and likely would have gathered a few more. Chaminade doesn’t have anybody who compares to the 6-9 Dower, and the Swordsmen can’t afford to double team with all the shooters for the Bulldogs, so it would be no surprise if he had a big game.

TIPS INS

1. The Bulldogs shot 5-for-19 from 3-point range against Dayton after shooting 24-for-43 in their previous two games.

2. The only other meeting between these teams took place in 1978, a three-point victory by the Bulldogs.

3. Chaminade is 7-76 all-time at the tournament.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 95, Chaminade 62