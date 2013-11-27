No. 10 Gonzaga 113, Chaminade 81: Gerard Coleman scored a season-high 19 points off the bench as the Bulldogs bounced back in a consolation game at the Maui Invitational.

Sam Dower also scored 19 points for Gonzaga, which finished with seven players in double figures in scoring. Kevin Pangos and Kyle Dranginis contributed 18 points apiece, Gary Bell Jr. scored 16 and Drew Barham 11 for the Bulldogs (5-1), who will play Arkansas in the fifth-place game Wednesday.

Lee Bailey scored 29 points and Tyree Harrison had 10 for for Chaminade (2-2). A day after making a tournament-record 10 3-pointers against Baylor and scoring 42 points, including 31 in the first half, Christophe Varidel was limited to one 3-pointer and eight points for the Swordsmen.

Varidel committed two fouls in the game’s first five minutes and was whistled for his third with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening half. The Bulldogs, who blew a 16-point first-half lead while losing to Dayton the night before, shot 74.2 percent from the field while building an 18-point halftime lead against Chaminade.

The Swordsmen cut the deficit to 12 early in the second half, but a layup by Przemek Karnowski sparked a 10-2 run and Chaminade never got closer than 18 the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs only slightly cooled off in the second half, shooting 23-for-45 to finish at 69.7 percent for the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 58 first-half points for Gonzaga were the most in an opening half since the Bulldogs scored 58 against Loyola Marymount in January 2002. … Gonzaga improved to 46.7 percent from 3-point range this season after shooting 13-for-23. … Pangos made his first 24 free throws this season but has missed two of his last six attempts.