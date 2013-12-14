Preview: Charleston Southern at Alabama

There is nothing glaringly obvious as to why Alabama is .500 entering Saturday’s game against visiting Charleston Southern. The Crimson Tide, who have lost three of their last four games, post respectable numbers in points (76.6 per game), rebounds (38.3) and field goal percentage (.469). Anthony Grant’s charges, though, did not look like a team that would be much of a factor in the SEC - or one worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration - in a 66-64 loss at South Florida on Dec. 7.

Saturday’s contest also presents Alabama the opportunity to gain confidence with a showdown looming with No. 8 Wichita State on Tuesday. Point guard Trevor Releford (16.4 points) leads the team in scoring, but the Crimson Tide need others to step up offensively - especially from 3-point range - if it is to enjoy more success. The Buccaneers, whose four losses in their last five games have come by an average of seven points, haven’t played since an 85-80 setback to Delaware on Dec. 3.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-4): The Buccaneers played then-No. 20 New Mexico tough before losing 109-93 on Nov. 17 and gave No. 18 Baylor all it could handle three days later, so they won’t wilt against a major conference foe. Guard Saah Nimley (15.6 points) leads five players scoring in double figures while his 6.6 assists place him among the top 20 nationally. Charleston Southern isn’t a strong rebounding team, averaging 34.4 with no one better than 4.8.

ABOUT ALABAMA (4-4): It usually isn’t a good sign when a point guard has hoisted twice as many 3-point shots as his nearest teammate, but Releford has taken 44 - averaging 5.5 after attempting 3.3 per game last season. The Crimson Tide boast a deep lineup which features nine players averaging at least 10.3 minutes, led by Releford’s 32.9. Guard Retin Obasohan averages 14.4 points while leading Alabama in steals (2.8), assists (2.6) and blocks (1.6).

TIP-INS

1. Grant is 14-14 in December in five-plus seasons at Alabama.

2. Releford is shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range while his teammates are at 28.6.

3. Alabama has been outscored twice in the paint this season and lost both games, including 36-32 on Saturday when it was also outrebounded 39-31 and shot 39 percent from the floor.

PREDICTION: Alabama 82, Charleston Southern 76