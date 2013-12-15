Alabama 59, Charleston Southern 45: Retin Obasohan recorded career highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and six steals as the Crimson Tide won their 15th straight regular-season game at home.

Rodney Cooper added 16 points and seven rebounds while delivering three of his four 3-pointers during a 2:02 stretch of the second half when Alabama (5-4) took control. Obasohan was only 4-for-10 from the field but finished 13-for-14 from the free throw line while his teammates were 10-for-18.

Saah Nimley scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half while Paul Gombwer recorded six points and 15 rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-5), who fell to 1-5 against Division I teams. The clubs combined to shoot 33.7 percent from the field - 10-for-37 from 3-point range - and scored three points in a 6:24 stretch of the second half.

Obasohan scored the final seven Alabama points to give the Crimson Tide a 24-23 lead at the break. Alabama opened the second half with a 9-3 run and, after Nimley’s three-point play closed the gap to four with 16:02 left, the teams combined to miss their next 11 shots before Nimley’s 3-pointer made it 33-32 with 11:20 to play.

Alabama took control with an 8-0 run - highlighted by Cooper’s back-to-back 3-pointers to move ahead 41-32 with 8:39 left - and another Cooper trey made it 44-34 with 7:36 to go. The Crimson Tide didn’t let the lead slip below six the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama F Nick Jacobs left the game early in the second half with an apparent right shoulder injury, but returned and finished with seven points. ... The Crimson Tide won the only previous meeting - 59-46 last season. ... Coach Anthony Grant is 15-14 in December in five-plus seasons at Alabama.