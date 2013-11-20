Preview: Charleston Southern at Baylo

Baylor will try to extend two win streaks when it hosts Charleston Southern on Wednesday. The defending NIT champion has won eight straight games - tied for the nation’s second-longest active streak - and has won six in a row at home. Junior college transfer Kenny Chery has stepped up to fill the point guard spot after the departure of Pierre Jackson.

Chery is averaging 14.3 points and has dished out 11 assists in three games. The Buccaneers are facing their second straight ranked opponent after a 109-93 loss to No. 20 New Mexico. Charleston Southern, which is averaging 99 points, struggled against the bigger Lobos and will face a similar problem against No. 21 Baylor.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-2): Five Buccaneers are averaging double-digit points, led by guard Saah Nimley’s 17.8 points. Matt Kennedy adds 14.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting. Nimley adds 8.2 assists and Paul Gombwer chips in 9.0 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds.

ABOUT BAYLOR (3-0): Brady Heslip leads the Bears with 16.3 points and is attacking the basket more this season. “I was doing that a lot with the (Canadian) national team,” Heslip said after Sunday’s 87-68 victory against Louisiana-Lafayette. “The first two games they were giving me threes, and I’ll take threes. Today they were playing me real tight and I couldn’t get loose so I got into the lane a little bit.” Cory Jefferson adds 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bears, who are averaging 75 points.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 43-8 in November under coach Scott Drew.

2. Baylor C Isaiah Austin has 13 blocks in three games, including eight against Louisiana-Lafayette.

3. The Buccaneers have hit 53-of-122 3-pointers this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 89, Charleston Southern 81