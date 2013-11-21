FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baylor 69, Charleston Southern 64
November 21, 2013

Baylor 69, Charleston Southern 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED stats throughout.)

No. 21 Baylor 69, Charleston Southern 64: Cory Jefferson had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the host Bears held off the Buccaneers.

Isaiah Austin added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for Baylor (4-0) and Jefferson added three blocks to his third double-double. Brady Heslip had 11 points off the bench, and the Bears outrebounded Charleston Southern 44-28.

Will Saunders led Charleston Southern (2-3) with 16 points off the bench and Sheldon Strickland added 14 points. The Buccaneers stayed close by hitting 7-of-16 3-pointers in the second half.

The Buccaneers hit three 3-pointers during a 13-1 run early in the game, but Baylor answered with a 15-3 scoring spree -- including six points from Jefferson -- to take a 24-16 with 5:40 left in the first half. Saah Nimley hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the half, but Austin scored the Bears’ last five points on the way to a 32-28 halftime lead.

A pair of blocks and two baskets from Gary Franklin pushed Baylor’s lead to 64-55 with 4:25 left before Saunders’ 3-pointer capped a 9-3 run to cut the lead to three. The Buccaneers had a chance to tie in the final 20 seconds but missed a 3-pointer and turned the ball over.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Austin has 20 blocks this season and Baylor has 33. ... The Bears have won nine straight games and seven straight at home. ... Charleston Southern hit 22-of-63 from the field and was held well below its 99-point average.

