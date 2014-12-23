FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado State 75, Charleston Southern 54
December 23, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado State 75, Charleston Southern 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “since...Nov. 14” at end of first sentence in graph 4 ADDS “with 16:36 to play” in graph 5 REWORDS first and second notes of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 25 Colorado State 75, Charleston Southern 54: Daniel Bejarano collected 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Rams cruised past the Buccaneers to extend the best start in school history.

John Gillon hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points off the bench and Stanton Kidd hit four from beyond the arc as well for Colorado State (12-0), which set the record for the longest winning streak in school history at 12 straight. J.J. Avila scored 11 and Gian Clavell contributed 10 points in a reserve role for the Rams.

Saah Nimley scored 18 points and Arlon Harper added 11 as Charleston Southern (5-5) lost its fourth straight road game since opening its season with a win at Ole Miss on Nov. 14. Paul Gombwer pulled down 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Gillon hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-3 spurt that put Colorado State in front 29-18 with five minutes left in the first half. Harper cut it back to single digits with a 3-pointer, but Charleston Southern did not score the rest of the half as the lead swelled to 38-21 at the break.

Kidd capped a 12-0 run opening the second half with a 3-pointer with 16:36 to play and Gillon’s 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later made it a 53-23 cushion. The Rams maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way in improving to 7-0 at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado State doubled up its previous best starts in program history (6-0 in 1970-71, 2005-06 and 2012-13). … The Rams’ longest winning streak prior to this run was 11 games during the 1988-89 campaign. … The Buccaneers committed 18 turnovers and struggled to 8-of-27 from 3-point range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
