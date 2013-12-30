Preview: Charleston Southern at Florida State

With three straight wins, including a narrow decision over No. 22 Massachusetts last time out, Florida State will host Charleston Southern on Monday, as a final tuneup before conference play begins. The Seminoles finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule by dusting Charlotte by 44 points last Tuesday and following that up with the 60-55 decision over the Minutemen. “Usually we don’t get wins like this early in the season,” guard Ian Miller told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“This was a big win,” added Miller, who shook off an 0-for-9 start from the field against Massachusetts to sink the go-ahead jumper with just over two minutes remaining and would help seal the win with a pair of key free throws soon after. Guard Aaron Thomas is the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week after notching a career-high 26 points against Charlotte and adding 18 against the Minutemen. Charleston Southern has rebounded from a run of one win in seven games, stringing together two straight wins, including the largest margin of victory in school history in their last game, a 122-40 thrashing of St. Andrews.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (5-6): Junior guard Arlon Harper became the 20th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, eclipsing the milestone in the blowout win over St. Andrews. Harper finished the game with 12 points as one of six Buccaneers to crack double figures. Coach Barclay Radebaugh was impressed with his club’s latest effort, telling CSUSports.com, “I was really proud of that performance tonight,” before quickly turning his attention to the next opponent on the schedule, adding, “Florida State is really tough. They are extremely tall and athletic and obviously have tremendous talent on their roster as well.”

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-3): Miller called his performance against Massachusetts, “Probably the worst game of my career,” but his qualities as a leader and penchant for the clutch shot gives coach Leonard Hamilton every confidence in his team’s leading scorer. “Ian’s been playing outstanding ball all year long,” Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat. Miller averages 13.9 points for the Seminoles, who also get 13.8 per game from Okaro White and 12.4 from Thomas.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is 6-0 all-time against Charleston Southern, winning by an average of 33.7 points.

2. White leads the ACC, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

3. Seminoles C Boris Bojanovsky recorded a career-best seven blocks against Massachusetts to bring his team-leading total to 23 on the season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 91, Charleston Southern 60