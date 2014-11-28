Preview: Charleston Southern at Florida State

Florida State freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes will look for his third consecutive strong performance when the Seminoles host Charleston Southern on Friday. The 6-4 guard scored a career-best 26 points in Tuesday’s 66-55 victory over The Citadel and has 48 points over the last two games. “In Xavier’s case, I think that it’s just a matter of time,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “I don’t expect him – I would love to – but I don’t expect that to happen every night.”

Hamilton was also pleased with the play of guard Montay Brandon, who contributed 19 points and eight rebounds Tuesday as Florida State snapped a three-game losing streak. “Montay, I thought, gave us tremendous leadership,” Hamilton said. “Verbally, physically and emotionally – he was engaged, he was positive. Anytime there was a letup he was talking to the youngsters and giving them right directions.” Charleston Southern posted an 80-67 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday when it knocked down 11 3-pointers.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-1): Guard Saah Nimley (14.5 points) had a big game in the win over Central Arkansas, matching his career best of 27 points to move into 10th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,259 points. “We probably don’t win without Saah,” Bucs coach Barclay Radebaugh told reporters after the game. “Saah is such a veteran playmaker so it’s a great feeling to have him out there with some of the new players we are trying to implement.” Reserve forward Will Saunders is averaging a team-leading 15 points and team-best seven rebounds, while forwards Arlon Harper (11.8) and Cedric Bowen (10.2) are also scoring in double digits.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-3): Rathan-Mayes was shooting 30 percent from the field and 1-of-12 from 3-point range prior to his hot showing against The Citadel. In a strong turnaround, Rathan-Mayes went 8-of-9 from the field and made all five of his 3-point attempts. “We definitely need him to make shots so that the driving lanes will be opened up for our drivers to get to the cup and everything,” Brandon said. “So him making those shots and getting that confidence gives everybody else confidence as well.”

TIP-INS

1. Florida State leading scorer Aaron Thomas (14 points per game) missed The Citadel game with an illness and fellow G Devon Bookert has missed two straight games.

2. Nimley made five 3-pointers and Saunders had four in the Bucs’ win over Central Arkansas.

3. The Seminoles made six 3-pointers against The Citadel after making just seven over their first four games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 76, Charleston Southern 68