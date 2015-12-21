Preview: Charleston Southern at Florida State

Florida State almost got caught looking ahead Saturday against Florida Atlantic. With a showdown looming with in-state rival Florida on tap next week before the start of ACC play, the Seminoles will try to remain focused on Charleston Southern when it visits Monday.

Freshman Dwayne Bacon scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and recorded four steals as Florida State overcame two delays totaling 55 minutes because of problems with the basket and rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit in a 64-59 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. “You’ve got to start on the defense and I felt like we didn’t. We felt we were going to come out and destroy them and you can’t think like that coming into the game,” Bacon told reporters afterward. ”They came out like they were playing a big-time team and they got up on us in the first half. We all bought in the second half.” The score was tied at 56-56 before Florida State took advantage of back-to-back steals by Malik Beasley and Bacon to score twice in nine seconds. Charleston Southern is 0-2 against teams from major conferences, lost its opener to Wichita State and is coming off a 71-65 defeat at Wright State on Thursday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-7): Patrick Wallace scored 11 points while Javis Howard and Raemond Robinson chipped in 10 apiece as the Buccaneers trimmed a 15-point deficit to three twice during the final 20 minutes of the loss to Wright State. The 6-1 Wallace averages 13 points per game and is the club’s deadliest marksman from the arc, connecting on 38-of-93 tries for a 40.9 percentage. Freshman guard Armel Potter paces the team in scoring (13.9 points) and assists (3.6) but nobody stands taller than 6-8 or averages more than Howard’s 4.8 rebounds.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-2): The 6-5 Beasley (17.4 points) and 6-7 Bacon (16.9) are both on pace to eclipse Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ school freshman scoring record (14.9) set last season. The freshman duo shoots a combined 52 percent from the field and averages a combined 10.5 rebounds while Rathan-Mayes contributes 12 points and 6.2 assists. Boris Bojanovsky, a 7-3 center from Slovakia, is the Seminoles’ No. 4 scorer at 7.9 points and adds 1.8 blocks per game while playing just over 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Beasley ranks fifth among freshman scorers and behind only LSU’s Ben Simmons (18.7) among major-conference rookies. Bacon ranks seventh and fourth, respectively.

2. Rathan-Mayes leads the ACC in assists and ranks 22nd nationally.

3. The Seminoles’ point total against Florida Atlantic was a season low and 22 below their season average.

PREDICTION: Florida State 88, Charleston Southern 62