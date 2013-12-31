(Updated: CORRECTS score first sentence fifth graph)

Florida State 67, Charleston Southern 59: Aaron Thomas racked up 19 points to lead all scorers as the host Seminoles held off the Buccaneers.

Ian Miller added 15 points and snagged three steals for Florida State (9-3), which wrapped up non-conference play with its fourth straight win. Montay Brandon finished with nine points to lead all Seminole starters and Devon Bookert made up for a 1-for-6 shooting performance by recording a career-high nine assists to go with a game-high seven rebounds.

Paul Gombwer and Arlon Harper scored 11 points apiece to lead Charleston Southern (5-7), which saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Matt Kennedy and Saah Nimley collected eight points each for the Buccaneers, who shot 36 percent from the field.

Florida State established a presence down low early, utilizing its size advantage to score its first 18 points of the game in the paint. Miller paced the Seminoles with 11 points before intermission as Florida State finished the opening 20 minutes with a 30-22 lead.

After the break, Charleston Southern kept it tight, thanks in part to five second half 3-pointers - as part of 10 for the game - and pulled to within 61-56 when Nimley sunk 1-of-2 free throws with 1:20 to play. Boris Bojanovsky answered with a statement dunk on the ensuing possession and the Seminoles added four free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State is 7-0 all-time against Charleston Southern, with an average margin of victory of just over 30 points. ... Gombwer led the Buccaneers from long range with three 3-pointers, including two in a row to stake the visitors to an early 6-0 lead. ... Thomas, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, recorded his third straight game with at least 18 points for the Seminoles, who open ACC play by hosting Virginia on Saturday.