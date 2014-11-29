FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida State 58, Charleston Southern 47
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Florida State 58, Charleston Southern 47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida State 58, Charleston Southern 47: Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 16 points to help host Florida State knock off Charleston Southern.

Montay Brandon added nine points for the Seminoles (3-3), who were just 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Dayshawn Watkins grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Saah Nimley had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Buccaneers (3-2). Danny Upchurch also had 10 points for Charleston Southern, which shot 29.6 percent from the field and went 8-of-31 from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers trailed by 14 one-third of the way into the second half before going on a 14-3 surge to trim their deficit to 39-36. Florida State answered with a 3-pointer from Robbie Berwick to start a stretch of 10 straight points and controlled the rest of the contest.

Rathan-Mayes had 10 first-half points as the Seminoles led 29-17 at the break. Florida State used a 12-0 burst late in the half to open up a 15-point advantage while Charleston Southern was just 5-of-25 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State leading scorer Aaron Thomas (illness) missed his second straight game and G Devon Bookert (foot) sat out for the third consecutive contest while Buccaneers leading scorer Arlon Harper (ankle) also was sidelined. … Charleston Southern committed 18 turnovers with Nimley having eight of the miscues. … The Buccaneers outrebounded the Seminoles 40-34.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.