Florida State 58, Charleston Southern 47: Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 16 points to help host Florida State knock off Charleston Southern.

Montay Brandon added nine points for the Seminoles (3-3), who were just 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Dayshawn Watkins grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Saah Nimley had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Buccaneers (3-2). Danny Upchurch also had 10 points for Charleston Southern, which shot 29.6 percent from the field and went 8-of-31 from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers trailed by 14 one-third of the way into the second half before going on a 14-3 surge to trim their deficit to 39-36. Florida State answered with a 3-pointer from Robbie Berwick to start a stretch of 10 straight points and controlled the rest of the contest.

Rathan-Mayes had 10 first-half points as the Seminoles led 29-17 at the break. Florida State used a 12-0 burst late in the half to open up a 15-point advantage while Charleston Southern was just 5-of-25 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State leading scorer Aaron Thomas (illness) missed his second straight game and G Devon Bookert (foot) sat out for the third consecutive contest while Buccaneers leading scorer Arlon Harper (ankle) also was sidelined. … Charleston Southern committed 18 turnovers with Nimley having eight of the miscues. … The Buccaneers outrebounded the Seminoles 40-34.