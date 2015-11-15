Preview: Charleston Southern at Stanford

If its season opener is any indication, Stanford might be just fine with senior point guard Christian Sanders replacing injured starter Robert Cartwright. Sanders scored eight of his career-high 23 points in overtime of Friday’s 93-89 win over Green Bay and will look for a repeat performance Sunday against visiting Charleston Southern.

Cartwright is out for the season after suffering a broken arm two weeks ago, but Sanders provided a measure of relief with his steady play alongside sophomore Dorian Pickens, who had 14 points and two steals. Coach Johnny Dawkins is working around injuries to Cartwright, Marcus Allen (foot) and center Grant Verhoeven (heel), none of whom are expected to play Sunday. “We’re still trying to find out who we are as a team, trying to find our identity based on not having our full personnel,” Dawkins told reporters. “I thought our guys did a great job (against Green Bay). The one thing we did learn is that we do have heart and we have an amazing will to win.” Stanford continues its three-game homestand against Charleston Southern, which opened Friday with an 88-63 loss at Wichita State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-1): The Buccaneers are reloading with freshmen and junior college transfers after losing five key players from last season’s 19-12 team, including point guard Saah Nimley, the Big South Player of the Year. New point guard Demetrius Pollard scored a team-high 20 points against Wichita State while forward Aaron Wheeler added 11, but the smaller Buccaneers were dominated on the glass, 48-29. Size figures to be an issue again Sunday for coach Barclay Radebaugh’s squad, which has just four players listed at 6-foot-7 or taller.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-0): The season opener marked the first time Stanford had six players score in double figures since Jan. 7, 2012 against Oregon State, and it could happen again soon due to a lack of proven scorers. Stanford remains strong in the frontcourt, where Rosco Allen had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Green Bay while forward Reid Travis added 16 and Michael Humphrey recorded 13 points and 11 boards. Guard Malcolm Allen, who was limited during the preseason while recovering from a broken wrist, came off the bench in the opener and chipped in 10 points in 23 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 17-3 in its last 20 home games.

2. Charleston Southern was picked to finish eighth in the Big South preseason poll.

3. Stanford 7-foot freshman C Josh Sharma made his college debut Friday and had two points and four rebounds in nine minutes.

PREDICTION: Stanford 83, Charleston Southern 71