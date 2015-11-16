Stanford 93, Charleston Southern 59

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored a career-high 20 points to lead Stanford to a 93-59 victory over visiting Charleston Southern on Sunday evening at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Senior forward Rosco Allen also had a career high with 19 points for the Cardinal (2-0). Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had a game-high 12 rebounds and senior guard Christian Sanders had eight assists.

Senior forward Aaron Wheeler scored 10 points to lead the Buccaneers (0-2).

Charleston Southern kept the game close in the opening minutes and trailed 11-8 with 16:57 to play in the first half, but Stanford quickly took control. The Cardinal mounted a 15-3 run to take a 26-11 lead on a layup by Allen with 7:32 remaining. Stanford continued to build on its advantage and took a 44-19 lead into the locker room at the break.

Stanford started the second half with an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 55-19 with 16:52 to play. The Cardinal led by as many as 43 points.

Stanford shot 58.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. Charleston Southern shot 34.7 percent overall and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.