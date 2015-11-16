Preview: Charlotte at East Carolina

East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo will be shooting for his 300th win while his counterpart at Charlotte, Mark Price, will be aiming for his first. The two former standout guards will square off when the 49ers travels to East Carolina for a non-conference game on Monday.

The Pirates held off Grambling State in their opener 61-53 on Friday. Caleb White paced East Carolina with 21 points - including a huge 3-pointer with under two minutes to play, helping stave off a late rally by the Tigers. The Pirates are 38-9 against non-conference foes at home, including a 12-5 mark versus fellow North Carolina teams over the past six seasons. Charlotte was picked to finish 11th in the 14-team Conference USA preseason poll this season, just where it ended last year.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (0-1): The 49ers never were in things in their opener against Elon, falling behind 10-1 and trailing 56-32 at the half before dropping an 85-74 decision. Ridell Camidge led Charlotte with 18 points and Bernard Sullivan added 13, but both came off the bench to do their damage, and a lot of it was when the game was all but decided. Freshman Andrien White was impressive in his debut, finishing with 10 points to become the lone starter to hit double figures.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (1-0): B.J. Tyson had six points, six rebounds and four assists for the Pirates in their opener. Tyson and White are the second-highest scoring duo (24.8 points) returning to the American Athletic Conference this season. After getting the start in the opener, Prince Williams looks to have the upper hand to fill the vacancy at point guard, but he recorded just two points and one assist with two turnovers in the contest.

TIP-INS

1. Caleb White needs 153 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. Price was an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets for the past two seasons.

3. Price’s son, Hudson, transferred to Charlotte but will not be eligible to play this season.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 74, Charlotte 64