East Carolina 88, Charlotte 74

East Carolina used a 14-2 second-half run to pull away from Charlotte Monday night for an 88-74 victory in Greenville, N.C.

The Pirates gave coach Jeff Lebo his 300th career victory with the win in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Down by nine early in the second half, the 49ers (0-2) rallied to tie the game 51-51 on forward Anthony Vanhook’s layup with 14:14 left to play.

East Carolina (2-0) scored 14 of the next 16 points during the next four minutes to take a 65-53 lead. Half of those 14 came at the free-throw line.

Prince Williams hit a free throw with 1:33 remaining to give the Pirates their largest lead of the game at 87-70.

Forwards Michel-Ofik Nzege and Caleb White led the Pirates with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Williams added 15 points while Clarence Williams paced East Carolina on the boards with 11.

Leading the 49ers in scoring were guards Andrien White with 21 points and Braxton Ogbueze with 17.

East Carolina shot better than 56 percent from the floor and made 13 more free throws than the 49ers.