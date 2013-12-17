Preview: Charlotte at Florida State

Charlotte looks to add to its list of impressive non-conference victories Tuesday when the 49ers visit Florida State, which could be a surprise contender in the ACC. The 49ers landed on the national radar after capturing the Puerto Rico Tip-off Classic with wins over Kansas State, Northeastern and Michigan. Charlotte and Florida State each battled Michigan in Puerto Rico, with Charlotte winning 63-61 and the Seminoles losing 82-80 in overtime.

Florida State senior forward Okaro White has continued his strong play from last season while averaging 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. The Seminoles have also been encouraged by the play of 7-3 center Boris Bojanovsky, who scored a career-high 15 points in a 77-53 win over Jacksonville State on Dec. 8. “We’ve been telling him to be aggressive and I think it’s finally hitting him,” White said of Bojanovsky. “He’s probably the most skilled guy out there on the floor so he needs to be aggressive; we need him to be aggressive.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (7-2): Center Mike Thorne scored a career-high 26 points in a 77-59 victory over Appalachian State on Dec. 8, and forward Willie Clayton has drawn high praise after posting seven double-doubles while averaging 10.6 rebounds. “I don’t know if I’ve seen a better offensive rebounder in all these years,” said Michigan coach John Beilein. “That kid is unbelievable.” The 49ers also boast a strong backcourt, with point guard Pierria Henry averaging 5.3 assists and providing excellent on-ball defense.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (6-3): The Seminoles have been competitive in close losses to Michigan, Florida and Minnesota, and they feature a balanced offense with five players averaging at least 9.1 points. Point guard Devin Bookert needs to improve on his 22-to-21 assist-to-turnover ratio, but the continued development of 7-1 center Michael Ojo should help his numbers. Ojo is averaging 4.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.8 minutes off the bench after seeing limited playing time as a freshman, and he grabbed seven rebounds in 17 minutes against Jacksonville State.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 79-76 win over Charlotte on Dec. 22, 2012.

2. Charlotte has outscored its opponent on points in the paint 32 times in the last 42 games.

3. White, who will make his 44th consecutive start on Tuesday, needs 21 blocked shots to reach 100 for his career.

PREDICTION: Florida State 75, Charlotte 71