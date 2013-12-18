Florida State 106, Charlotte 62: Aaron Thomas scored 22 of his career-high 26 points in the first half as the Seminoles reached the 100-point mark for the first time in nearly eight years with a dominant win over the visiting 49ers.

Ian Miller had 18 points while Okaro White and Montay Brandon added 14 points apiece for Florida State (7-3), which led 52-30 at halftime and recorded its largest margin of victory since Dec. 31, 2009. Robert Gilchrist and Boris Bojanovsky chipped in 11 points apiece while Devon Bookert had eight assists for the Seminoles, who shot 54.2 percent from the field and committed a season-low nine turnovers.

Shawn Lester scored 16 points and Pierria Henry added 13 for Charlotte (7-3), which shot 35 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers. Henry was ejected with 14 minutes remaining after throwing down a dunk and receiving two technical fouls for taunting.

The Seminoles used a 24-6 run to grab a commanding 34-11 advantage with seven minutes left in the first half and cruised to their fourth straight win over the 49ers. Thomas was 10-of-14 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead Florida State, which hit a season-high nine 3-pointers.

Charlotte shot 6-of-18 from beyond the arc and fell to 2-2 since capturing the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Classic with wins over Kansas State, Northeastern and Michigan. Willie Clayton had 11 points before being ejected for throwing a flagrant elbow with 6:21 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State set new season-high marks for most points in any half (52) and largest halftime lead (22). … Bojanovsky had his streak of consecutive field goals snapped at 18 when he missed a jump shot early in the second half. … White grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for Florida State, which scored at least 100 points for the first time since defeating Campbell 108-73 on Dec. 22, 2005.