Preview: Charlotte at Georgetown

Georgetown has suffered three losses this season - all close defeats against quality opponents. The Hoyas have another tough matchup coming up next weekend against Indiana, but first they must deal with Charlotte when the 49ers come to town on Saturday. Georgetown’s only blemishes have come by a total of 14 points against Wisconsin, Butler and Kansas - all of which are currently in the Top 25.

The Hoyas bounced back from the loss to the Jayhawks with a 76-49 triumph against Radford last Saturday. Aaron Bowen scored a career-high 16 points off the bench, while Jabril Trawick chipped in eight points and seven assists as Georgetown had 10 players contribute at least three points. “The way our team is this year, we can play a lot of different ways,” coach John Thompson III explained to reporters. “It was Aaron today, it could be Trabil tomorrow. Everyone just has to be able to step up when your name is called.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports Network

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (6-4): The 49ers have won two straight following a 1-4 stretch in which their only victory was a three-point overtime triumph against UNC Asheville. They scored 48 points in the second half of Thursday’s 75-65 victory against Appalachian State in which Torin Dorin recorded 14 points and six rebounds and Pierria Henry notched nine points, seven assists, six steals and five boards. The leading scorer for Charlotte is sophomore guard Braxton Ogbueze (13.2 points), who contributed 13 points and a career-high five steals the last time out.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (6-3): The Hoyas have eight players averaging between 4.9 and 13.3 points, led by D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, whose shooting percentages are way down from a season ago. Smith-Rivera shot 44.5 percent as a sophomore, including 39.3 percent from 3-point range, but has seen those numbers dip to 38.9 and 27.5, respectively, this season. Freshman forward Paul White (8.1 points) is one of the players who has stepped up while Smith-Rivera has struggled, as White enters the weekend shooting well from the field (53.1 percent), the arc (9-of-18) and the foul line (12-of-13).

1. White is 7-for-11 from 3-point range in his last three games.

2. Beginning with this contest, Charlotte plays four of its next five games on the road. Georgetown will not play its first true road game until New Year’s Eve.

3. Despite his shooting woes from the floor, Smith-Rivera is 35-of-38 from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 59, Charlotte 57