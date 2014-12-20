(Updated: CORRECTS team rebounding and Georgetown offensive rebounding, second notebook item.)

Georgetown 81, Charlotte 78: L.J. Peak made two late foul shots to cap an 18-point performance as the Hoyas survived a second-half rally by the visiting 49ers.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists as Georgetown (7-3) won for the third time in four games despite nearly blowing a 67-52 lead with 10 1/2 minutes left. Braxton Ogbueze hit two 3-pointers to get Charlotte within 77-75 and Keyshawn Woods’ layup got the 49ers within 79-78 with eight seconds left before Peak made 2-of-2 from the line.

Woods, who led the 49ers (6-5) with 16 points, missed a late 3-pointer that would have tied the game for Charlotte, which had won its previous two games. Joshua Smith chipped in 12 points for Georgetown, while Jabril Trawick had 11 points and 10 boards.

Georgetown received nine first-half points from Peak and seven from Smith-Rivera en route to a 38-31 lead at halftime. They had nine assists on their 13 field goals in the opening 20 minutes and forced eight Charlotte turnovers before the break.

The 49ers scored the first basket of the second half, but Isaac Copeland’s dunk ignited an 11-2 run that created some separation for the Hoyas. Smith-Rivera had a 3-pointer and two free throws during the key surge, while Copeland provided the exclamation point with another slam before Charlotte rallied over the final 10 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peak, a freshman center, had only scored in double figures in one of his previous six games after reaching 10 points in each of his first three contests. ... Georgetown finished with a 43-32 advantage on the glass, including 20 offensive rebounds. ... Aaron Bowen chipped in 11 points for the Hoyas, while Mike Thorne Jr. notched 10 points and seven boards for the 49ers.