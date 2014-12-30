Preview: Charlotte at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will face three ranked teams in its first six ACC games when it opens conference play, but first the Yellow Jackets will need to be focused on Tuesday’s opponent. Charlotte plays at Georgia Tech to conclude a non-conference slate during which the 49ers have won three games in overtime while posting single-digit losses to Miami, Georgetown and George Washington. The Yellow Jackets experienced a close contest with Charlotte last season, escaping with a 58-55 victory.

The 49ers are the top-shooting 3-point squad in Conference USA at 38 percent, and defending the long-range shot is a priority for the Yellow Jackets after Dayton made 10-of-18 attempts to beat Georgia Tech 75-61 on Dec. 23. Pierria Henry quarterbacks the Charlotte offense, ranking 22nd in the nation with 5.8 assists per contest. Georgia Tech’s interior duo of Charles Mitchell and Demarco Cox has helped the Yellow Jackets rank 18th nationally in offensive rebounding average (14.6).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (6-5): The 49ers average 76.5 points per game, tops in the conference and 35th nationally, sparked by four players averaging double figures. Braxton Ogbueze leads the way at 13.1 points per contest, including a 27-point performance against George Washington and 26 points in a victory over Penn State. Freshman Torin Dorn has averaged 13.8 points in his past seven contests.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (8-3): Mitchell (10.5 points, 52.8 percent from the field, 7.5 rebounds) and Cox (9.5 points, 56.4 percent from the field, 6.5 rebounds) have given the Yellow Jackets a formidable inside presence. Marcus Georges-Hunt leads Georgia Tech in scoring at 11.8 points per contest, but is just 4-of-24 from 3-point range. Point guard Travis Jorgenson has recorded six assists in each of his past two contests while scoring 13 points.

TIP-INS

1. Charlotte G Keyshawn Woods won conference freshman of the week by averaging 13.7 points in three games last week.

2. Georgia Tech G Tadric Jackson has scored 12 points in two of his past three games, after reaching double figures once in his first eight contests.

3. Georges-Hunt scored 10 points in last season’s victory at Charlotte; Henry finished with seven assists.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 76, Charlotte 72