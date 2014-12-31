Georgia Tech 67, Charlotte 66: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds remaining, as the host Yellow Jackets held off the 49ers.

After two Pierria Henry free throws gave Charlotte (6-6) a 66-65 lead with 10.9 seconds left, Travis Jorgenson drove the length of the floor and fed Georges-Hunt, who scored from in close to give the Yellow Jackets (9-3) a one-point lead. Charlotte called timeout with 1.9 seconds to go, but Henry’s 3-pointer missed everything at the buzzer.

Georges-Hunt finished 9-of-16 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, and Charles Mitchell and Quinton Stephens added nine points each for Georgia Tech. Henry scored 12 of his team-leading 14 points in the second half for the 49ers, while Terrence Williams added 13 points and Torin Dorn scored 12.

Charlotte led 57-52 after Henry hit two free throws and scored from close range with 5:54 to play, but Georgia Tech took a 63-62 lead on a pair of Robert Sampson free throws with 2:33 remaining. Georges-Hunt answered Williams’ basket with a steal and layup to put the Yellow Jackets back ahead 65-64 with 1:20 remaining, but Henry corralled his own miss and was fouled by Sampson with 10.9 seconds to go.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets opened up some breathing room with a 10-0 spurt late in the period, as Chris Bolden’s 3-pointer with 4:13 left gave Georgia Tech a 23-12 advantage. Charlotte pulled within 28-20 at halftime and chipped away at the deficit early in the second half, taking its first lead at 42-41 on Dorn’s layup with 11:13 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charlotte missed its first 10 3-point attempts, finishing 1-of-13 from beyond the arc while the Yellow Jackets shot 3-of-19. … Georgia Tech finished 14-of-16 from the free-throw line and the 49ers shot 11-of-12; the two teams combined to shoot three free throws in the first half (all by Georgia Tech). … Georges-Hunt’s previous career high of 23 came Feb. 1 at Wake Forest.