Preview: Kansas State vs. Charlotte

Will Spradling inherited the point guard duties when Angel Rodriguez transferred in the offseason and he’ll face his stiffest test Thursday when Kansas State plays Charlotte in the opening game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Spradling will be matched against fellow senior Pierria Henry, a three-year starter who leads the nation in steals at 4.7. The 49ers won the Great Alaska Shootout last season and Henry was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Another backcourt matchup to watch is Marcus Foster of Kansas State against Shawn Lester of Charlotte. Foster is coming off a big week in which he scored 25 points against Oral Roberts and 17 against Long Beach State, the most points in back-to-back games by a Kansas State freshman since Michael Beasley at the 2008 NCAA Tournament (46). Lester came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points in Friday’s win against Elon, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor and grabbing 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

TV: 10:30 a.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-1): Shane Southwell is another four-year contributor for the Wildcats who provides much-needed versatility, filling in at point guard while also possessing the size and smarts to handle low-post duties. He shot 43.6 percent from 3-point range last season while averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Southwell will likely be asked to give up a couple inches while guarding Charlotte 6-9 forward Willie Clayton, who has reached double digits in points and rebounds the last two games.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (2-1): Kansas State will also have a tough decision on how to defend Lester. If he gets off to a hot start and proves too big and strong for Foster, the Wildcats may need to stick Southwell on him, which would give Clayton more free reign down low. The 49ers have another capable big man in 6-11 center Mike Thorne Jr., who might be Charlotte’s most improved player this season.

TIP INS

1. Kansas State will have another point guard in the mix when freshman Jevon Thomas becomes eligible Dec. 21.

2. Henry has 170 steals in his career, seventh most in school history.

3. The last Big 12 team that Charlotte played was Texas Tech at the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 71, Charlotte 61.