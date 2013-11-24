Preview: Charlotte vs. Michigan

Charlotte will need to find a way to slow 6-6 guard Nik Stauskas of Michigan when the teams meet Sunday in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Stauskas has been carrying the No. 13 Wolverines in the last four games, scoring at least 20 points in each of those contests, including career highs of 24 and 26 in the last two. On the other end of the floor, the Wolverines need to stay close to 6-4 guard Shawn Lester, who has come off the bench to reach double digits in points in every game for Charlotte this season.

Michigan had trouble with Florida State’s size, one of the reasons they fell behind by 16 points early in the second half, and Charlotte has decent-sized post players in 6-11 center Mike Thorne Jr. and 6-9 forward Willie Clayton. Michigan starting forward Jon Horford is 6-10 but wasn’t a factor against Florida State, playing just 10 minutes, while 6-10 reserve forward Mitch McGary came off the bench to produce 14 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes. The 49ers don’t have much depth up front, so it’s vital that Thorne and Clayton stay out of foul trouble.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (4-1): The 49ers received a pleasant surprise in their semifinal win over Northeastern when Ben Cherry shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points in the 86-77 victory. Cherry, who played three seasons at Tulane before transferring to Charlotte, came into the game 1-for-11 from beyond the arc this fall and he averaged just 2.3 points as a junior last season. Another X-factor for the 49ers is guard Pierria Henry, who entered this week leading the nation in steals but has also been piling up the rebounds and assists.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-1): Caris LeVert finally cooled off against Florida State but the 6-6 guard has the type of backcourt length that could give Charlotte problems, especially when on the floor with Stauskas and Glenn Robinson III, who also stands 6-6. LeVert has displayed a fine all-round game this season, taking at least five rebounds in four of the five games and distributing at least four assists in three games, all while committing just four turnovers overall. There was some concern whether Derrick Walton Jr. could handle point guard duties as a freshman this season and he’ll face a stiff test against the quick hands of Henry.

TIP INS

1. Charlotte upset heavily favored Michigan at the 1977 NCAA Tournament to reach the only Final Four in program history.

2. Michigan’s starting lineup features a freshman and three sophomores.

3. The Wolverines are 23-0 when scoring at least 80 points in the seven seasons under coach John Beilein.

PREDICTION: Michigan 90, Charlotte 77