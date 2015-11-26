Preview: Charlotte vs. Michigan

Michigan, looking to bounce back off a disappointing 16-16 season that snapped the program’s streak of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, finds itself in the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis where it will meet Charlotte on Thursday. The Wolverines, who ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (64.7) last year, struggled again offensively in dropping their opener to No. 21 Connecticut 74-60 on Wednesday.

Michigan connected on 6-of-25 shots and 3-of-14 from 3-point range while falling behind 36-22 at halftime against UConn and the final stats weren’t much better as the Wolverines, who trailed by as many as 19 points before making a late run, shot 32.1 percent from the floor, including 8-of-29 from beyond the arc. One bright spot was the play of 6-7 senior guard Caris LeVert, considered a potential first round NBA prospect who scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Maybe the Wolverines can get a few shooting tips from Charlotte’s first-year coach after this one. That would be four-time NBA All-Star guard Mark Price, a two-time winner of the NBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest and a career 90.4 percent free-throw shooter.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, AXS TV

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (1-3): Price inherits a team that returns one starter from a squad that finished 14-18 a year ago and was picked by Conference USA coaches to finish 11th this season. Junior guard Braxton Ogbueze, who began his career at Florida where he played on an Elite Eight team, is the lone returning starter and had 15 points in Wednesday’s 83-70 first-round loss to Syracuse, a game the 49ers trailed 19-3 at the start and 50-27 at halftime before rallying to close to within nine points late in the game. “I was pleased with the way we bounced back in the second half,” Price told reporters. “We got off to another slow start which concerns me. We have to do a better job starting the game particularly against good teams.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-2): LeVert, who missed the second half of last season with a fractured foot that delayed his entry into the NBA, leads the Wolverines in scoring (19.8), including 9-of-18 from 3-point range. NBADraftnet.com has him projected as the 13th pick of the 2016 draft. Junior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10.5), who missed the final 12 games last season with a toe injury, is the only other Michigan player averaging in double figures while 6-8 sophomore swingman Duncan Robinson is averaging 8.3 points and was 5-of-5 from 3-point range in a 88-68 victory over Elon.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is minus-6 in rebounding margin this season.

2. Charlotte C Joseph Uchebo, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday, spent two seasons at Pittsburgh where he played in an NCAA Tournament game against Colorado.

3. Robinson is a transfer from Division III Williams College, where he averaged 17.1 points two years ago.

PREDICTION: Michigan 75, Charlotte 65