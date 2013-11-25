Charlotte 63, Michigan 61

(Updated: CHANGES time of final shot. RECAST final sentence of graph 5.)

Charlotte 63, No. 13 Michigan 61: Terrence Williams tipped in his own missed layup with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the 49ers in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Denzel Ingram scored 12 points and Pierria Henry pitched in 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for Charlotte (5-1). Willie Clayton contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds for the 49ers.

Nik Stauskas scored 20 points for Michigan, which shot 31.1 percent from the field. The other player in double figures for the Wolverines (4-2) was Caris LeVert with 11 points.

The game-winning basket came seven seconds after Mitch McGary tied the game with a layup. Charlotte had scored the first seven points of the second half to take their biggest lead at 42-30 before the Wolverines started to claw back.

Stauskas scored 16 points in the opening half, but the Wolverines shot 23.5 percent and trailed 35-30 at intermission. Stauskas was the only Michigan starter to make a field goal in the opening 13 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 49ers upset heavily-favored Michigan at the 1977 NCAA Tournament to reach the only Final Four in program history. … Charlotte G Ben Cherry, who made six 3-pointers in the semifinal win against Northeastern, picked up two fouls in first 49 seconds of the game and finished with six points. … Stauskas has scored at least 20 points in five straight games.