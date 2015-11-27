Michigan 102, Charlotte 47

Freshman forward Moritz Wagner scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Michigan rolled to a 102-47 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau, Bahamas.

Senior guard Caris LeVert added 13 points and junior guard Zak Irvin scored 12 points as the Wolverines (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Sophomore swingman Aubrey Dawkins had 10 points and Michigan shot 61.9 percent from the field, including 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Freshman guard Andrien White scored nine points to lead the 49ers (1-4). Senior center Joseph Uchebo grabbed nine rebounds for Charlotte, which shot just 25.9 percent from the field and was outrebounded 44-27.

Charlotte possessed a 9-7 lead after a layup by freshman guard Jon Davis with 16:21 left in the first half before the Wolverines took over. Wagner scored eight points and Irvin had the other seven during a 15-0 burst as Michigan suddenly held a 13-point lead less than four minutes later.

The Wolverines used a 12-2 surge later in the half to take a 21-point advantage on Dawkins’ layup. Michigan led 44-22 at the break as it limited the 49ers to 28.6 shooting from the field.

The onslaught continued with eight straight points at the outset of the second half as the Wolverines increased the lead to 30. LeVert’s 3-pointer made it 71-30 with 13:02 to play, and Michigan’s lead soared over 50 in the final minutes as the 49ers missed 12 of their final 13 field-goal attempts.