Preview: Charlotte vs. South Carolina

South Carolina is in the midst of a stretch in which it will play four games in six days, but may be the fresher of the two teams on the court Friday when it meets Charlotte in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The Gamecocks entered this event following Tuesday’s 69-65 home loss to Baylor, but held up well in Thursday’s 69-45 opening-round rout of Cornell. South Carolina controlled the action throughout, allowing coach Frank Martin to keep all of his players to less than 26 minutes.

The 49ers had three full days of rest and were pushed to the limit in their opening-round 106-97 double-overtime victory over Penn State, holding off the Nittany Lions despite blowing a 17-point second-half lead and losing three starters to fouls. “This was all about T-E-A-M. We probably faced every situation you could out there,” Charlotte coach Alan Major told reporters after the game. The 49ers continued to prove their resiliency in early season tournaments, extending their winning streak in such games to seven after claiming the 2012 Great Alaska Shootout and 2013 Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (2-0): The team’s offensive balance – all nine players that saw time in the team’s season-opening win over Elon tallied between four and 12 points – was on full display again Thursday as four 49ers that failed to score in double figures against the Phoenix did so against Penn State. Mike Thorne Jr. produced 23 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, picking up the slack for preseason All-Conference USA selection Pierria Henry, who went 2-of-9 from the field before fouling out late in regulation. Henry managed five assists despite being limited to 29 minutes, leaving him two shy of 400 for his career.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-1): The Gamecocks forced a season-high 17 turnovers and held the Big Red to a season-low 26.9-percent shooting while also limiting preseason All-Ivy selection Shonn Miller to nine points before he fouled out. South Carolina’s reserves have outscored the opponents’ bench 84-31 this season after producing a 35-12 advantage versus Cornell. The Gamecocks, who held their third opponent to fewer than 50 points in two-plus years under Martin, assisted on 16 of their 22 field goals and have shot 33-of-40 from the foul line over their last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face Akron or Miami (Fla.) in Sunday’s championship game.

2. Charlotte’s 106 points marked the first time the 49ers have scored 100 since 2008 and matched their highest total since a 106-72 win at Louisville on Feb. 11, 2001.

3. South Carolina is outrebounding opponents by 10 per game and has grabbed at least 10 offensive boards in each of its three contests.

PREDICTION: Charlotte 66, South Carolina 64