Preview: Charlotte vs. Syracuse

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hinted recently that he doesn’t have much trust in his bench, yet his team is undefeated; Charlotte coach Mark Price is getting contributions from a number of players, but his team only has one win to show for it. Boeheim and Price attempt to get their teams going after uninspiring starts on Wednesday when the Orange and 49ers meet in a first-round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“Right now, five guys are contributing; we can’t go very far with that. We could have played eight and lost the game. I don’t really want to do that at this stage of the year,” the Hall-of-Fame coach said following Syracuse’s 68-56 win over Elon on Saturday. The Orange have claimed each of their first three games by double figures, but Boeheim’s offense is scoring only 0.97 points per possession – a mark that is tied for 200th in the NCAA and slightly worse than the 0.99 average they posted last year when they consistently struggled on offense. Price’s coaching career got off to a rough start after trailing by as many as 37 in a season-opening home loss to Elon, but the 49ers gave him his first career win after rallying from a seven-point second-half deficit in Thursday’s 77-68 victory over Furman. “I feel confident in my team. The team battled in the first half and played even better in the second half,” Price said.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (1-2): Three different players have led the 49ers in scoring in each of the first three games: sophomore guard Ridell Camidge (18 points against Elon), freshman guard Andrien White (21 versus East Carolina) and freshman guard Curran Scott (21 against Furman). Charlotte managed to hold off Furman late from the foul line, where the team shot 25-of-30 after going a combined 19-for-29 over its first two games. Charlotte has trailed at halftime in each of its first three contests – including a 27-point deficit versus Elon – and failed to win the rebounding battle, but has committed fewer turnovers than its opponent in each contest, leading to plus-4.3 turnover differential.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-0): Part of the Orange’s early problems likely stem from the need to play three freshmen in the regular rotation, two of which are starters and seeing at least 31 minutes per game. One of them is 6-8 forward Tyler Lydon (7.3 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks), who has been forced to play center for Boeheim and is only shooting 40 percent from the field – the same as the team. Tyler Roberson (8.7 points, 11 boards) gave Syracuse a huge lift in its win over Elon, setting a career high with 20 points and adding 16 rebounds – including seven on the offensive end – after combining for six points and 17 boards over the first two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either No. 21 Connecticut or Michigan in the semifinals while the loser will meet the loser of the Huskies- Wolverines game.

2. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney needs only three more points to become the 60th player in school history to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. The 49ers, who earned the program’s 800th victory on Thursday, have won eight of their last nine regular-season tournament games, reaching the title game in each of their last three tournaments.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 76, Charlotte 62