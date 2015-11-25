Syracuse 83, Charlotte 70

Syracuse bombed its way to a 50-27 halftime lead and cruised to an 83-70 win over Charlotte Wednesday in a quarterfinal game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

The Orange (4-0) canned 9-of-16 3-pointers in the first half, finishing the day 14-of-28. Guard Michael Gbinije drilled 6-of-8 3s on his way to a game-high 26 points, adding four assists. Guard Trevor Cooney added 19 points and five assists.

Forward Tyler Lydon contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in a reserve role, while guard Malachi Richardson scored 12 points, sinking 3-of-4 3s.

Syracuse advanced to a semifinal game Thursday night against either Michigan or Connecticut.

Guard Braxton Ogbueze tallied 15 points for the 49ers (1-3), while forwards Bernard Sullivan and Joseph Uchebo each added 14. Uchebo hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double, and guard Andrien White scored 10 points but made only 4-of-16 shots.

Syracuse led for all but 91 seconds of the game, although Charlotte made a late run and cut the advantage to 79-70 with 1:09 left on a layup by Sullivan. But Lydon dunked seven seconds later to end any hopes of an improbable comeback.

The 49ers made just 27-of-71 field goals.