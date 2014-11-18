Preview: Chattanooga at Butler

Butler will have a tough time improving its shooting percentage from its season opener when the Bulldogs host Chattanooga on Tuesday night. Butler shot a school-record 71.9 percent from the floor in the 99-57 win against Maine on Friday night. The Bulldogs benefited from a plethora of high-percentage shots as nearly two-thirds of their attempts were taken within five feet of the basket and Butler made 88 percent of those.

The Bulldogs return four starters from last season and Roosevelt Jones started two years ago before missing last season with an injured wrist. He should improve the ball handling and defense significantly, which will come in handy against a Chattanooga squad that likes to pressure teams into mistakes. The Mocs were burned by the size of No. 4 Wisconsin in Sunday’s loss, getting outrebounded 49-21 in the 89-45 defeat.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 2.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (1-1): The Mocs are coached by Will Wade, who has some experience drawing up plays against Butler. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Virginia Commonwealth before he was hired at Chattanooga following the 2012-13 season. That March, he was on the bench when VCU hammered nationally ranked Butler by 32 points in an Atlantic-10 game, forcing 23 turnovers that turned into 34 points.

ABOUT BUTLER (1-0): The Bulldogs will be a little thinner at point guard after backup Jackson Aldridge suffered a sprained ankle against Maine and is expected to be out for an extended stretch. Alex Barlow will likely be asked to log extra minutes, though he’s used to that, playing at least 40 in 10 games last season. Butler added a talented point guard in the offseason in North Carolina State sophomore Tyler Lewis, but he’s sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules.

TIP-INS

1. Aldridge, Jones and Kameron Woods came off bench for Butler when it last played Chattanooga three years ago.

2. Woods led the Big East in rebounding last season at nine a game.

3. Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Bulldogs’ home arena, underwent a $36 million renovation over the summer.

PREDICTION: Butler 78, Chattanooga 63