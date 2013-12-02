Preview: Chattanooga at Georgia

Georgia will be looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season when it hostsChattanooga in a nonconference game Monday night. Charles Mann and KennyGaines each scored 14 points and Nemanja Djurisic added 10 to help the Bulldogssnap a four-game losing streak with a 71-53 victory over Appalachian State onFriday. After Mann’s free throw made it 53-43 with 8:20 remaining, Georgia helda double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

Like Georgia, Chattanooga also snapped a four-game skid on Friday as Z.Mason had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mocs over IUPUI 87-76 in thefinal round of the Las Vegas Invitational. Gee McGhee added 14 points and Greg Pryorand Lance Stokes had 13 each for the Mocs. “We did a phenomenal job of following thescouting report, and I thought we were in great shape,” said Chattanoogacoach Will Wade.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (3-5): Mason, the Mocs’ top scorer and rebounder lastseason, is leading them in those categories once again, averaging 17.6points and 7.1 boards in just under 26 minutes per game. McGhee chips in 14.9points, while Pryor and Casey Jones are averaging 11.6 and 10.3 points per game, respectively forChattanooga, which is from the Southern Conference. The Mocs’ top 3-point shooter is Alex Bran (44 percent), although Martynas Bareika (41.9 percent) isn’t far behind.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-4): Mann (16.3 points per game), Gaines (13.0) and Djurisic(11.2) are all averaging in double figures for the Bulldogs, whose only otherwin was their season-opening 72-52 victory over Wofford. During itsrecent skid, Georgia lost to Georgia Tech, Davidson, Temple and Nebraska -- andeach defeat was by 12 points or less. Donte Williams is the Bulldogs’ leadingrebounder, hauling in 6.7 boards in just 21 minutes a game for Georgia, whosenext game after Monday will be a home contest against Lipscomb on Dec. 14.

TIP-INS

1. Mason, whose full first name is Zaccheus, transferred to Chattanoogafrom Mississippi in 2011 after initially being recruited by the Rebels to playfootball.

2. Entering play Sunday, Georgia was 337th in the nation with an averageof just 9.0 assists a game.

3. The Mocs are averaging 105 points per game in their wins and just 74in their defeats, which include a 106-65 loss to UCLA on Nov. 24.

PREDICTION: Georgia 85, Chattanooga 73