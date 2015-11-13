Preview: Chattanooga at Georgia

Consistent success is a foundational building block of any winning program, and Georgia coach Mark Fox looks for his Bulldogs to keep progressing when they host Chattanooga in Friday’s season opener. The Bulldogs return nine letterwinners – anchored by a stellar backcourt of seniors Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann – from a team that reached the NCAA tournament last season and aims for its third consecutive campaign of 20-plus victories.

“It’s going to take time to establish the consistency, and this year is just another opportunity to do that,” Fox told reporters in the preseason, as Georgia tries to reach 20 wins in three consecutive seasons for just the second time in program history. Mann earned second-team All-SEC preseason honors while Gaines looks for good health after battling a left foot injury the second half of last season. The biggest question mark is on the interior, where Fox must replace leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton. The Mocs return nine letterwinners from last season’s 22-win squad, and new head coach Matt McCall saw plenty of the Bulldogs while spending the previous four years as an assistant at Florida.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (2014-15: 22-10): McCall inherits a strong roster returning 78.4 percent of last year’s scoring, highlighted by All-Southern Conference guard Casey Jones (14.2 points, seven rebounds as a junior). Junior forward Justin Tuoyo finished fourth in the nation in blocked shots per game a season ago (3.3), winning conference defensive player of the year while averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. In addition to the trip to Georgia, Chattanooga’s non-conference slate features matchups at Illinois, at Iowa State and at Dayton.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2014-15: 21-12): The Bulldogs often run a three-guard attack and Fox hinted in preseason he may deploy four guards on the floor at times this season. Gaines averaged 11.7 points per contest last season and Mann added 11.2 while guard J.J. Frazier hit 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Sophomore forward Yante Maten showed glimpses of promise a season ago and his development will be critical as Georgia seeks to replace Thornton’s 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs are 23-13 in SEC play the past two seasons, and are picked fifth in this season’s preseason media poll.

2. Fox is 106-89 in six seasons at Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to three 20-victory seasons and three postseason appearances (NCAA berths in 2011 and 2015; NIT berth in 2014).

3. Chattanooga G Greg Pryor shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range last season.

PREDICTION: Georgia 71, Chattanooga 63